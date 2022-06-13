Hot temps with triple digit heat indices in forecast; residents must take precautions

With heat indices expected in the triple digits this week, residents are asked to take precautions and know the signs of heat-related illness.

While no heat advisory had been issued as of Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee sent out information on what it described as prolonged period of “dangerous heat” expected in the tri-state area of Alabama, Florida and Georgia this week, particularly between Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, which mean temps could feel like they’re between 100 to 110 degrees. The heat index is anticipated to increase each afternoon this week, according to the weather service.

A heat advisory may be issued at some point during the week if the heat index values reach the criteria for such an advisory – 108 to 112 degrees. Regardless, the NWS stated that the extended period of unseasonably hot and humid weather could be dangerous for vulnerable populations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) also released an advisory Monday asking the public to take extra precautions to prevent heat-illnesses.

Individuals with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, poor circulation, or previous stroke problems as well as people of older and younger ages, and those taking certain medications are at greater risk of becoming ill in hot weather, according to ADPH.

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are common illnesses that occur when someone is exposed to extreme heat for too long. According to ADPH, recognizing the warning signs can help prevent heat-related illness from happening and progressing:

- Heat cramps include muscle pains or spasms particularly to the abdomen, arms or legs, profuse sweat, and a high salt concentration in the sweat.

- Heat exhaustion is associated with heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, or vomiting and fainting. Other possible symptoms may include cool and moist skin, fast and weak pulse rate, fast and shallow breathing, or irritability, according to ADPH. Older adults, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment are prone to heat exhaustion. If heat exhaustion is not treated, it may progress to heat stroke.

- Heat stroke or sun stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and is life-threatening. The body is unable to control its temperature, which can rise to 106 degrees F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, according to ADPH. Signs include an extremely high body temperature, red, hot and dry or moist skin, rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, dehydration, combativeness or confusion, and unconsciousness. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and even with immediate treatment, it can be life-threatening or cause serious long-term problems.

The ADPH recommends that people drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated – although alcohol and caffeinated beverages are not recommended. Stay in an air-conditioned room and keep out of the sun. If you have to be outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat, light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher, take cool showers and baths, and keep strenuous activities to a minimum during the hottest times of the day.

