House of Ruth hosts 6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

As the old saying goes, you’ll never understand another’s experience if you haven’t walked a mile in their shoes, and that’s exactly what House of Ruth hopes to accomplish this weekend.

House of Ruth will be hosting its 6th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event this Saturday at Kiwanis Park to raise money for sexual assault, domestic, and gender violence victims in nine counties across Southeast Alabama.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participating men will be dressed in their best costumes and heels and walk a mile to spread awareness on the important topics that House of Ruth actively works to prevent. House of Ruth Executive Director Angela Underwood said all the proceeds of this event go directly toward House of Ruth programs and services that do not receive federal funding or grants.

“Last year was a tough year,” Underwood said. “We are hoping for a big turnout so we can continue to spread awareness and educate the Wiregrass on the truths about sexual assault and domestic violence and advocate for those victims.”

New this year is a 5K, where heels will not be required, Underwood said. Goodie bags have been prepared for all participants, as well as prizes for those who come with the best costumes and outfits.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m. or you can preregister online. Individual registration is $40 or you can register as a team with a minimum of four people for $35.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.