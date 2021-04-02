House of Ruth receives $42K grant for domestic violence prevention education

In a year where large amounts of funding have been cut due to the financial struggles brought on nonprofits by the COVID-19 pandemic, workers at House of Ruth in Dothan are thankful to be receiving a grant that allows them to spread awareness and educate on domestic violence.

The $42,000 grant, approved by Gov. Kay Ivey, is provided to fund House of Ruth’s Prevention Educator position which is held by Karen Boyd.

“Not getting this grant would have stifled me,” Boyd said. “There has to be funds available for me to be able to go out and educate and bring awareness to the community. Domestic violence is not something to be left in the dark.”

Boyd’s job consists of providing training to law enforcement, social service workers, and first responders who have to encounter domestic violence cases all the time, along with giving presentations at schools on bullying and dating violence and to companies to talk about workplace violence and recognizing the signs.

