House of Ruth receives $42K grant for domestic violence prevention education

In a year where large amounts of funding have been cut due to the financial struggles brought on nonprofits by the COVID-19 pandemic, workers at House of Ruth in Dothan are thankful to be receiving a grant that allows them to spread awareness and educate on domestic violence.
The $42,000 grant, approved by Gov. Kay Ivey, is provided to fund House of Ruth’s Prevention Educator position which is held by Karen Boyd.
“Not getting this grant would have stifled me,” Boyd said. “There has to be funds available for me to be able to go out and educate and bring awareness to the community. Domestic violence is not something to be left in the dark.”
Boyd’s job consists of providing training to law enforcement, social service workers, and first responders who have to encounter domestic violence cases all the time, along with giving presentations at schools on bullying and dating violence and to companies to talk about workplace violence and recognizing the signs.
“Not every victim presents in the same way,” Boyd said. “It’s important that law enforcement and others who encounter these situations know how to handle them to keep the victims safe. We are not fans of both parties being arrested during a domestic dispute and this training can help them navigate these situations so that doesn’t have to happen.”
Boyd said she has spent most of the previous year becoming more technologically savvy so she could continue educating the community and bringing awareness to domestic assault after the pandemic left her unable to visit places face-to-face.
“I’m always willing to learn new ways to shed light and educate on domestic violence,” Boyd said. “I was not very gifted with technology before the pandemic, but I knew I had to keep advocating so I got help from community members and made training videos and learned how to Zoom. The funds from grants like these are what made it possible for me to get all the new technology I needed.”
House of Ruth Executive Director Angela Underwood said that having a Prevention Educator is a crucial part of the services House of Ruth provides.
“Awareness is always needed,” Underwood said. “The question around domestic violence is always ‘What to do?’ Presentations and training make people aware of what look for and what steps to take.”
The grant was part of a $193,000 total awarded by Gov. Ivey, all to specialized groups in the South Central Alabama area.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.