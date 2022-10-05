Houston Academy's first headmaster dies at 89

Robert “Bob” Lynn Moore, the first headmaster and athletics director at Houston Academy who impacted students and teachers at a half-dozen schools during his 52 years in education, died Tuesday at his home in Dothan. He was 89.

Moore was born in Vredenburgh, Alabama, on June 25, 1933. He graduated from Monroeville High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball as well as was active in Boy Scouts and church.

Moore received a football scholarship to the University of Alabama. Two years later, he joined the Army. After completing three years of active service, he enrolled at Troy State University, where he was the school’s first three-sport letterman and received the Kilpatrick Trophy as the Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Moore earned a Bachelor of Science degree and, later, a master’s degree in education administration. He started his long education career at Florida Military School in Deland, Florida, as a teacher and coach. Over the next 52 years, he impacted students and teachers at Lakeview High School in Winter Garden, Florida, Houston Academy, Ashford Academy, Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan, and Enterprise Preparatory Academy.

According to a post on Houston Academy’s Facebook page, Moore served as headmaster from 1970-1980 and was instrumental in the school’s success. He was inducted into the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest following military honors in Sunset Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dollie Jacobs Moore; son, Robert Lynn Moore, Jr. (Mitzi) of Dothan; daughter, Terri Moore Cahoon (Joe) of Vestavia Hills; grandchildren, Lynn Mitchell Moore (Kimberly) of Northport; Morgan Ashley Moore of Dothan; Chandler Cahoon Cotton (Zach) of Birmingham; Taylor Marie Cahoon (Ben Stewart) of Madison; and Merritt Lee Cahoon of Vestavia Hills.