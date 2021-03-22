Houston Co. Commission approves new building policies

The Houston County Commission approved new building policies that will affect future meetings and other business in the county administrative building starting in April.
After April 12, once the state mask mandate is lifted, anyone entering the county administrative building will have the option of wearing a mask. The county will also be easing restrictions regarding who can come into the building.
Since the start of the pandemic, parents were not allowed to bring children inside of the building with them to limit the amount of people inside at one time, but starting in April infants and children will be allowed inside with a parent or guardian.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver urged residents to continue doing online transactions and business to reduce traffic in and out of the building, and the county will continue to encourage everyone to wear masks for the foreseeable future.
Commission meetings will be open to the public starting in April, with optional mask wearing, but with continued social distancing measures and temperature monitoring.
Also approved were the two resolutions to allow the county to apply for the $400,000 CARES Act Grant that will fund the purchase of a mobile unit to be used to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and a new storage building for personal protective equipment and the mobile unit.
County Engineer Barkley Kirkland announced that Houston County will begin picking up storm debris on April 1 for county residents in the affected areas from the March 18 tornadoes.
The commission approved all other agenda items, including:
Request to re-appoint Velma Tribune to the Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board.
Request to adopt a resolution to amend the Certificate of Incorporation of the Houston County Water Authority.
Request for a 30-foot wide electrical easement for Wiregrass Electric Cooperative on property owned by Houston County Commission.
Request to award in place reflectorized thermoplastic pavement marking material bid to the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
Requests to enter into agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for reimbursement of construction costs on Ben Ivey Road, County Road 95, and three sites on County Road 22 for repairs made to damages incurred by Hurricane Sally.
