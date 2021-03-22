Houston Co. Commission approves new building policies

The Houston County Commission approved new building policies that will affect future meetings and other business in the county administrative building starting in April.

After April 12, once the state mask mandate is lifted, anyone entering the county administrative building will have the option of wearing a mask. The county will also be easing restrictions regarding who can come into the building.

Since the start of the pandemic, parents were not allowed to bring children inside of the building with them to limit the amount of people inside at one time, but starting in April infants and children will be allowed inside with a parent or guardian.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver urged residents to continue doing online transactions and business to reduce traffic in and out of the building, and the county will continue to encourage everyone to wear masks for the foreseeable future.

Commission meetings will be open to the public starting in April, with optional mask wearing, but with continued social distancing measures and temperature monitoring.