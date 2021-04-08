Houston Co. Commission encouraging vaccines, roadside pickup on Saturday

Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe is encouraging Houston County residents to spend one hour on Saturday picking up roadside litter around their homes and communities.

If everyone would work together to help clean up just a little bit around their homes, it could make a huge difference all across the county, Shoupe said.

“This time of year it’s not too hot,” Shoupe said. “That time investment that you make will be greatly rewarded to look out and not see any litter on your drive to work and around your communities.”

Shoupe said there are a few groups already planning to participate around the areas of North Bay Springs Road, Wicksburg Road, around Highway 84 East and some others. Shoupe said he hopes to see many more participants join by Saturday.

Vaccines were another topic of discussion at Thursday’s administration meeting.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who will be speaking at a press conference next Tuesday alongside the mayor and representatives from Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital, said he does not believe we are completely out of the woods yet with COVID-19 and even though restrictions were being relaxed, it is not to time to stop being cautious.