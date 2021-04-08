Houston Co. Commission encouraging vaccines, roadside pickup on Saturday

Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe is encouraging Houston County residents to spend one hour on Saturday picking up roadside litter around their homes and communities.
If everyone would work together to help clean up just a little bit around their homes, it could make a huge difference all across the county, Shoupe said.
“This time of year it’s not too hot,” Shoupe said. “That time investment that you make will be greatly rewarded to look out and not see any litter on your drive to work and around your communities.”
Shoupe said there are a few groups already planning to participate around the areas of North Bay Springs Road, Wicksburg Road, around Highway 84 East and some others. Shoupe said he hopes to see many more participants join by Saturday.
Vaccines were another topic of discussion at Thursday’s administration meeting.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who will be speaking at a press conference next Tuesday alongside the mayor and representatives from Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital, said he does not believe we are completely out of the woods yet with COVID-19 and even though restrictions were being relaxed, it is not to time to stop being cautious.
“We are concerned about people getting complacent because we are getting shots,” Culver said. “We can’t let this get revisited and fall back to where we were. Get the vaccine and be smart about this. We are still highly encouraging masking even after Monday when the mandate is lifted.”
Commissioner Curtis Harvey agreed, saying that people should be wary of the other strains, like the one in California which is said to be much more contagious than the current strains present in Alabama.
“There’s only a small percentage of the entire country that has taken the shot,” Harvey said. “We are becoming too comfortable too quick.”
In other commission news, all items were approved to move to Monday’s agenda, including:
-- Proclamations for Child Abuse Prevention Month by the Child Advocacy Center, HIPPY Day by Alfred Saliba Center, and Crime Victims’ Rights Week by Wiregrass Angel House.
-- A request for retail beer and wine license for the Dollar General located on South State Highway 123.
-- A request to award a bid for printing and mailing of monthly renewal notices to the lowest bidder meeting specifications from the Probate office.
-- A request to approve the repairs at Waste Water Treatment Plant and the accompanying budget amendment.
-- A request to approve the budget amendment for construction equipment costs from the Road and Bridge department.
-- A request to sell miscellaneous office equipment from the Probate department and Accounting department on GovDeals.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.