Houston Co. Commission halts possibility of opening meetings to the public before March

Alongside the approval of the regular agenda, the Houston County Commission (HCC) had a lengthy discussion regarding the decision of when meetings will be reopened to the public.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver opened the discussion saying that it is not the right time to open meetings to the public. With Alabama Department of Public Health listing Houston County as “High Risk” for COVID-19, Culver advised that it would be the safer choice to revisit the discussion again in March. Culver also pointed out that the majority of governing boards are still using virtual options, and that all of the commission meetings are available online for public viewing.

Sheri Garner, personnel director at HCC, spoke about current issues and numbers related to COVID-19 within the commission office.

“We’ve not had a single day without COVID in the last year,” Garner said. “I respect the pressures that you have to open meetings, but now is not the time. Although our numbers are only one unit, it is indicative of what’s going on in the community.”

Garner said that 71% of the employees at HCC have been tracked, meaning they either tested positive or were exposed.