Houston Co. Commission readying to reopen to public

The Houston County Commission is planning to allow the public to return to commission meetings beginning in April, after the state mask mandate is lifted.

At Thursday’s administrative meeting, the commission discussed multiple revisions to meeting policies that were adopted in December and will now be implemented into future meetings.

At the first administrative meeting in April, the plan is to allow the public to fill out a form online prior to the meeting to request “privileges of the floor” to speak to the commission as a whole on matters pertaining to Houston County.

The requests will give the commission time to review all matters beforehand to eliminate multiple people speaking on the same topic or topics unrelated to the county or commission.

“This will allow us to gain some control over the repetitiveness we’ve had in the past,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We are not trying to keep anyone from addressing us; we are just trying to let it be done in a controlled manner.”

The changes will also include easing some of the social distancing procedures, like opening up more seats that are currently taped off.

