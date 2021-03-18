Houston Co. Commission readying to reopen to public

The Houston County Commission is planning to allow the public to return to commission meetings beginning in April, after the state mask mandate is lifted.
At Thursday’s administrative meeting, the commission discussed multiple revisions to meeting policies that were adopted in December and will now be implemented into future meetings.
At the first administrative meeting in April, the plan is to allow the public to fill out a form online prior to the meeting to request “privileges of the floor” to speak to the commission as a whole on matters pertaining to Houston County.
The requests will give the commission time to review all matters beforehand to eliminate multiple people speaking on the same topic or topics unrelated to the county or commission.
“This will allow us to gain some control over the repetitiveness we’ve had in the past,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We are not trying to keep anyone from addressing us; we are just trying to let it be done in a controlled manner.”
The changes will also include easing some of the social distancing procedures, like opening up more seats that are currently taped off.
Culver said this change was dependent on Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to lift the mask mandate. He said that these decisions could change if Gov. Ivey announced any changes regarding COVID-19 procedures before April.
Other items moving to Monday’s agenda include:
• Request to re-appoint Velma Tribue to the Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board.
• Request to adopt a resolution to amend the Certificate of Incorporation of the Houston County Water Authority.
• Request for a 30-foot wide electrical easement for Wiregrass Electric Cooperative on property owned by Houston County Commission.
• Request to award in place Reflectorized Thermoplastic Pavement Marking Material bid to lowest bidder meeting specifics.
• Request to enter into an agreement and with the Alabama Department of Transportation for reimbursement of construction costs on the following roads for repairs made to damages incurred by Hurricane Sally: Ben Ivey Road, County Road 95, County Road 22 and three sites on South Park Avenue.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.