Houston Co. could limit videography inside public buildings

It may soon be more difficult to videotape inside buildings owned by Houston County.
Houston County commissioners discussed a policy that aims to limit audio and video recording at its administrative meeting Thursday morning.
“Without getting too specific, we have had some issues with individuals wanting to photograph or video our employees, and things that we are not really comfortable with,” Chairman Mark Culver said, referencing the Houston County Sheriff’s Office although declining to pinpoint the exact situation that led to the desire to create the new policy.
He said the organization shouldn’t allow free-range or unauthorized videography in some areas of public buildings unless given permission by people who oversee those areas.
“We want to be sure that both public and employee privacy is not violated,” Culver said in an interview. “We want to be sure that the building layout is not compromised. We want to be sure that if someone is in here recording, there’s good reason for it and we authorize it.”
Currently, there is no policy limiting or prohibiting individuals from filming inside public premises, apart from closed court proceedings, and private meetings and hearings among other circumstances.
Culver said such a policy must be in place before such limitations can be enforced and the commission’s attorney is in the process of drafting a rule to that effect.
Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said he understands potential security concerns after hearing complaints of people coming from out-of-town to videotape inside the sheriff’s office and administrative building for unknown reasons.
“Obviously that is certainly cause for concern, so we have to balance those two interests between security and the public's right to not have their freedoms infringed upon,” Shoupe said.
Though the exact text of the policy has not been introduced, Culver said the policy will not prohibit access to areas already accessible to the public. The draft of the new policy will be sent to commissioners before they vote on the resolution at Monday’s meeting.
The board will also vote on a new policy that gives the chairman leeway in deciding whether someone can speak during an administrative meeting in the “privileges of the floor” segment and decide whether Geneva County will be included in the regional Industrial Development Authority, which focuses on bringing commercial industry to the Wiregrass.
