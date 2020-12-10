Houston Co. could limit videography inside public buildings

It may soon be more difficult to videotape inside buildings owned by Houston County.

Houston County commissioners discussed a policy that aims to limit audio and video recording at its administrative meeting Thursday morning.

“Without getting too specific, we have had some issues with individuals wanting to photograph or video our employees, and things that we are not really comfortable with,” Chairman Mark Culver said, referencing the Houston County Sheriff’s Office although declining to pinpoint the exact situation that led to the desire to create the new policy.

He said the organization shouldn’t allow free-range or unauthorized videography in some areas of public buildings unless given permission by people who oversee those areas.

“We want to be sure that both public and employee privacy is not violated,” Culver said in an interview. “We want to be sure that the building layout is not compromised. We want to be sure that if someone is in here recording, there’s good reason for it and we authorize it.”

Currently, there is no policy limiting or prohibiting individuals from filming inside public premises, apart from closed court proceedings, and private meetings and hearings among other circumstances.