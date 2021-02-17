Houston Co. & Dothan City Schools close for employees to receive COVID vaccine

Houston County Schools will be closed this Friday to give employees the opportunity to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Southeast Health.

Additionally, Dothan City Schools (DCS) will be closed on March 5 for employees who received the first COVID vaccine last week to receive their second dose.

At the DCS February board meeting, interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said approximately half of the staff got vaccinated at the first clinic.

Similar to the first DCS vaccine date, it will not have to be made up at the end of the school year. DCS students will return to school on March 8. DCS said in a release it appreciates the understanding of families as staff members "work to provide a safe environment for our students, faculty, and staff."

