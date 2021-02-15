Houston Co. School Board negotiates tuition cost, approves construction projects

The Houston County School board discussed a proposed tuition option for out-of-zone students and several ongoing construction projects throughout the system at Monday night's meeting.

The board appeared to agree on the decision to charge tuition, but the exact amount was debated. Superintendent Brandy White originally proposed an annual fee of $2,000 per child, but board member David Hollinger said he believed $1,500 would be more feasible especially for families with multiple children, which the board collectively agreed. This policy will be voted on at March’s board meeting.

The current construction projects that received approvals included: a new press box and field house at Cottonwood High School, a new press box at Ashford High School, and additional classrooms and lunchroom expansion at Rehobeth High/Middle School.

These projects will begin the process of accepting bids. The board noted that it will be at least four to five months before construction starts. White said he plans to have other construction projects on the March agenda as well, but they needed work before presenting to the board.

The board also recognized teachers and support staff of the year by awarding them with plaques, mugs, and other gifts.