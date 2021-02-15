Houston Co. School Board negotiates tuition cost, approves construction projects

The Houston County School board discussed a proposed tuition option for out-of-zone students and several ongoing construction projects throughout the system at Monday night's meeting.
The board appeared to agree on the decision to charge tuition, but the exact amount was debated. Superintendent Brandy White originally proposed an annual fee of $2,000 per child, but board member David Hollinger said he believed $1,500 would be more feasible especially for families with multiple children, which the board collectively agreed. This policy will be voted on at March’s board meeting.
The current construction projects that received approvals included: a new press box and field house at Cottonwood High School, a new press box at Ashford High School, and additional classrooms and lunchroom expansion at Rehobeth High/Middle School.
These projects will begin the process of accepting bids. The board noted that it will be at least four to five months before construction starts. White said he plans to have other construction projects on the March agenda as well, but they needed work before presenting to the board.
The board also recognized teachers and support staff of the year by awarding them with plaques, mugs, and other gifts.
“I think this year more so than any other represents some really hard workers,” White said of the teachers and staff recognized. “This year like no other is something to be proud of.”
In other school board business multiple approvals were made:
• Approved of the first budget amendment of 2021
• Approved a proposal from BBVA to finance for five years at 1.21% interest, the purchase of seven regular buses from Southland International and 2 special needs buses from Transportation South
• Approved to close a CD with BankPlus in the amount of $52,323.96 and transfer the funds to the Money Market account with BBVA to earn 0.12% interest
• Approved converting maintenance purchasing cards from Regions Bank to BBVA's purchasing card program
• Approved bid received from Vital Scan and archive Central Office documents, not to exceed $90,000
• Approved 2021-2022 calendar
• Approved the sale of three out-of-service driver's education vehicles and one forklift on GovDeals
• Approved 36-month lease agreement in the amount of $472 with Canon for a Canon Image Runner DX 6765 Digital Copier and a Canon Image Runner DX 4745 Digital Copier for HCHS
• Approved student's liability insurance policy in the amount of $317 payable to Mercer Consumer
• Approved social media policy
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.