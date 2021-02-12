Houston Co. Schools considering charging tuition to allow out of zone transfers

The Houston County Board of Education will consider a tuition proposal for out-of-district students at its board meeting Monday.
Superintendent Brandy White said the board is still early in the planning process, but has already begun working on the policy that will be added to the board policy. He said they borrowed policy from other school systems in the state that have a similar structure and are tweaking it to fit HCS.
White said he believes this will be beneficial to students who aren’t happy in their current schools because they will have more incentive at a school where they will be held accountable. There will be specific criteria in place that any student wanting to transfer will have to meet involving grades, discipline, and attendance records. A cap will also be set at each school limiting how many out-of-district students will be permitted.
“I think if a student is going to school where they want to be, they have more buy-in,” White said. “They will put more effort into what they are doing. It gives them an opportunity to go somewhere they feel comfortable.”
White said he believes this change would also be beneficial for HCS because it would generate more funds for the county. The current policy being discussed would set the tuition rate at $2,000 per year, which White said was competitive compared to most private schools. According to White this policy has been long requested from parents in the community as well.
“This price will give parents that maybe can’t afford private school the opportunity to send their kids to a different school outside of their district,” White said. "Since I’ve been in office I’ve received calls every week from parents asking how they can get their kids into one of our schools that live out of the district."
If the discussion at Monday’s meeting goes as planned, the board would vote on the matter at the March meeting and will aim to have enrollment applications open to parents by April.
