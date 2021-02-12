Houston Co. Schools considering charging tuition to allow out of zone transfers

The Houston County Board of Education will consider a tuition proposal for out-of-district students at its board meeting Monday.

Superintendent Brandy White said the board is still early in the planning process, but has already begun working on the policy that will be added to the board policy. He said they borrowed policy from other school systems in the state that have a similar structure and are tweaking it to fit HCS.

White said he believes this will be beneficial to students who aren’t happy in their current schools because they will have more incentive at a school where they will be held accountable. There will be specific criteria in place that any student wanting to transfer will have to meet involving grades, discipline, and attendance records. A cap will also be set at each school limiting how many out-of-district students will be permitted.

“I think if a student is going to school where they want to be, they have more buy-in,” White said. “They will put more effort into what they are doing. It gives them an opportunity to go somewhere they feel comfortable.”