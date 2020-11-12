Houston Co. Schools to have two 'virtual days' before Thanksgiving break

Houston County Schools has designated the two days before Thanksgiving break "virtual days" for all students.

Superintendent David Sewell said the virtual days are being implemented to give students practice logging in and doing assignments through Schoology, an online learning management system, if COVID-19 cases and quarantines cause their schools to shut down and they have to learn and submit assignments online.

"Hopefully we won't need it, but we wanted to be prepared," Sewell said.

On the designated days, students will not attend classes on school grounds.

Teachers will email assignments and students will log-in to their email and learning accounts to recieve information and submit assignments, according to Sewell. Concessions will be made for students with no way to log-in to either system.

Virtual days will occur on Nov. 23 and 24 and Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27.

Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30.

