Houston Co. Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for two runaway juveniles

Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway juveniles.
On Nov. 7, a report was filed about two missing 17-year-old white females. A BOLO was issued for Alexia Drysdale and Aniessa Louise Stephens to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.
They are driving a tan, four-door 1997 Honda Accord with the tag number 38HJ747.
The girls were last seen at Blue Plate at 1975 Ross Clark Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Anyone with information surrounding their whereabouts is encourage to contact local law enforcement of HCSO at (334)-677-4808 or (334)-677-4807.
