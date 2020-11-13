 Skip to main content
Houston Co. Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for two runaway juveniles
Houston Co. Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for two runaway juveniles

Runaway teens

Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway juveniles.

On Nov. 7, a report was filed about two missing 17-year-old white females. A BOLO was issued for Alexia Drysdale and Aniessa Louise Stephens to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

They are driving a tan, four-door 1997 Honda Accord with the tag number 38HJ747.

The girls were last seen at Blue Plate at 1975 Ross Clark Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information surrounding their whereabouts is encourage to contact local law enforcement of HCSO at (334)-677-4808 or (334)-677-4807.

Aniessa Stephens

Aniessa Stephens, 17

 Sable Riley
Alexie Drysdale

Alexie Drysdale, 17

 Sable Riley
