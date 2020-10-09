Houston Co. Sheriff's Office pursuing complaints of fake election officials scamming residents for personal info

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals going door-to-door pressing voters to sign blank absentee ballot applications and provide personal information.

“It has been reported that these individuals are leading the voter to believe they are election officials and communicating to the voter that they will return to their home to assist them with voting, notarizing the ballot, and can then take the ballot and mail it for them,” Houston County Clerk Carla Woodall said during a Friday press conference.

The first complaint of the suspicious activity came to Woodall’s office last week, and several more were reported this week.

“The absentee election manager’s office has received multiple complaints from voters expressing concern for their vote, unwanted pressure, uneasiness, being scared, and regretting signing applications and turning over identifying information,” Woodall said.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said his office is searching for the perpetrators based on descriptions and complaints from targeted residents. He said he is pursuing leads and those caught could face misdemeanor and/or felony charges.

