Houston Co. to assist city with new development project

The Houston County Commission is currently working on a resolution that will authorize the county to assist the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan with a development project around the Sam Houston industrial park property.

Though no specific details could be made about what the project was, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker, spoke about the upcoming project at Thursday’s administrative meeting saying the project would use about 67 acres on the property and would require Sam Houston Boulevard to be improved and extended to meet the new facility.

Parker said this resolution would ensure the county’s assistance along with the city to cover preliminary planning regarding the road improvements so the project can move forward. He also said the project will bring diversity and more jobs to the area once completed.

The following items will also be on Monday’s agenda:

• Request to reappoint Commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Commissioner Brandon Shoupe to the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council.

• Request to approve the annual Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board License Fees for Houston County.

• Request to approve a resolution authorizing transfer and assignment of a pit agreement and permit for the Road and Bridge department.

