Houston commissioners table policy limiting recording in county buildings

Culver previously told the commission the purpose of the rule arose from confrontational situations at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and wanted the policy put forth as soon as possible so that employees and citizens feel safe in public buildings.

“We have outside people that are coming in, not even from our county or our state, and they are just coming here to record and cause chaos and they are alarming our citizens and our employees by coming in and doing that,” Herring said. “And they're trying to cause confrontation. That's what they're trying to do. I believe they’re called the First Amendment auditors and they try to cause confrontation and they come in and then they harass our citizens and they harass our employees.”