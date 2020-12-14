Houston commissioners table policy limiting recording in county buildings

Worried that a proposed policy to limit video-recording in public buildings was too broad-stroked, Houston County commissioners voted to table the item at Monday’s commission meeting.
Some commissioners seemed taken aback with certain details of the policy that were not previously discussed at the prior administrative meeting.
Houston County Attorney Preston Register said the policy would limit the use of videography and audio recording in Houston County-owned buildings – the only exception primarily being in the commission chambers during the timeframe of a public meeting.
In any other circumstance, a person would have to request permission from the subject of the recording. If they do not, they could be removed from the premises by law enforcement, according to Register.
Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said he was concerned about the public being prevented from recording elected officials in those circumstances.
“The problem I have is that we can have a quorum in the room (commission chambers), and according to his policy, we can’t be recorded until we gavel in a meeting and gavel out. To me, I just have a problem with that,” Shoupe said.
Chairman Mark Culver asked Shoupe if he wanted to be recorded before and after meetings and Shoupe responded that he doesn’t think it should be disallowed.
Commissioner Curtis Harvey seemed to share Shoupe’s concern, saying he felt there should be a distinction in the rule between employees and members of deliberative body.
Culver previously told the commission the purpose of the rule arose from confrontational situations at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and wanted the policy put forth as soon as possible so that employees and citizens feel safe in public buildings.
Commissioner Ricky Herring, who also works at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, argued passionately in favor of the implementing the rule.
“We have outside people that are coming in, not even from our county or our state, and they are just coming here to record and cause chaos and they are alarming our citizens and our employees by coming in and doing that,” Herring said. “And they're trying to cause confrontation. That's what they're trying to do. I believe they’re called the First Amendment auditors and they try to cause confrontation and they come in and then they harass our citizens and they harass our employees.”
After voting to table the motion, Culver asked Register to review the policy to see if he could make delineation in the policy for employees and elected officials at the request of commissioners.
