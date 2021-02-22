Houston Coounty Commission approves purchase of Five Star building

Houston County commissioners approved a plan to buy the Five Star Credit Union building located next to the county administrative building where the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will eventually be housed.

At Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners discussed concerns from the public regarding the purchase before approving the resolution. Some residents wanted the Sheriff's Office to relocate to the Houston County Farm Center; however Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the farm center is not equipped to house the department, and noted it would be more costly to erect a new building on that land than to buy the Five Star property.

“We talked to a contractor today and if we were to build that space in today’s market we’d be looking at about $5 million,” Culver said. “We’re purchasing this building and the parking for $2.2 million. We feel like to address the sheriff’s needs it is a good and viable option.”

Culver also reiterated the commission’s commitment to downtown Dothan. Jamie Bienvenu, executive director at Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, spoke about the benefits of this purchase.