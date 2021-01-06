Houston County agencies can apply for emergency food, shelter money

Houston County has been awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, the county will receive $28,661. Local agencies have until Friday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. to apply for funding.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide. A local board in Houston county is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country as well as address additional food and shelter needs as a result of COVID-19.