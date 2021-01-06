Houston County agencies can apply for emergency food, shelter money

Houston County has been awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, the county will receive $28,661. Local agencies have until Friday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. to apply for funding.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide. A local board in Houston county is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country as well as address additional food and shelter needs as a result of COVID-19.
The local board is made up of a representative from local city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1, Wiregrass Area Food Bank, and others. Members will determine how the funds awarded to Houston County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet the following criteria: be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funding; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Last year, Houston County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership, Catholic Social Services, The Wiregrass Food Bank, Salvation Army and The United Methodist Church.
Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Brandy Nowell, Wiregrass United Way at 334-792-9661 or office@wuw.org to apply for funding.