Houston County amends budget for rising fuel costs

Houston County Commissioners voted Monday to amend the county’s budget by more than $500,000 to cover the rising cost of fuel.

Like consumers, the county government has seen its fuel costs escalate due to price increases. During a discussion at Thursday’s administrative meeting, Houston County Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert said the increase in fuel costs is strictly due to the increase in price. Usage by the county, Covert said, has been on par with past years.

“This is not a volume increase; this is a price increase,” Covert said Thursday.

The commission ended up approving a budget amendment of $554,000 during Monday’s regular meeting.

In other business Monday:

- Commissioners approved a proclamation naming July as “Holland Motor Sports & Holland Family Month” in Houston County to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the local family-owned Harley Davidson dealership.

- The commission also authorized the transfer of property in the county’s distribution park to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan. The transfer of 149 acres was due to potential industrial project, according to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. Should the project fall through, the property will be transferred back to the county.

