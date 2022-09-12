Houston County approves $63.8-million budget with $20 million carryover balance

Houston County commissioners approved a $63.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year with increased expenses connected to a $20.6 million carryover balance.

“The times that we’ve all been sort of trying to adapt to have created some challenges, and you’ll see that in the budget that you have in front of you,” Houston County Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert told commissioners as he began his budget presentation during Monday’s meeting. “Certainly, the pandemic has created some challenges. It has not only created challenges from the labor market, but it’s also created challenges from the supply chain market.”

The current budget year included $54 million in expenses and originally had a projected ending fund balance of $6 million to $7 million. However, supply chain issues prevented the county from making some of its planned capital equipment purchases and resulted in the much higher fund balance.

Equipment not purchased during the 2021-2022 budget year has been rolled into the new budget. The new budget also reflects the 9% cost of living increase for county employees that took effect Aug. 1.

Along the $20.6-million fund balance carryover from the current budget, the county projects $52.5 million in revenues, giving Houston County more than $73 million on the revenue side. Covert said Houston County is forecasted to end the 2023 budget year with more than $9.2 million in its fund balance.

“We’re on a very solid financial footing, but we need to replace worn out equipment,” Covert said.

The county’s 2022-2023 budget takes effect Oct. 1.

“The bottom line, the thing that I look at, is last year’s budget we projected about a $6- to $7-million fund balance; this year, we’re going to project over $9 million,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “To me the budget is a healthier budget even though our expenditures are up.”

Among the highlights of the new budget are six new positions, including a lieutenant and an IT tech in the Sheriff’s Office, an additional refuse driver for sanitation, and new hires in the Emergency Management Agency and Information Technology. The new positions bring the county’s approved number of employees to 430.

New vehicles and equipment in the upcoming budget include several pieces for Road and Bridge that were not bought in the current budget due to supply chain issues – eight bush hogs, two pickup trucks, 14 dump trucks, a small garbage truck, a knuckle boom truck, and three regular garbage trucks.

The Sheriff’s Office is also budgeted to received new vehicles as are EMA, Community Corrections, and Reappraisal. Other major capital expenses are a wage study performed every four years and $976,000 for infrastructure repairs and county buildings.

The bulk of the county’s revenues, 34.7%, come from property taxes, while another 20.7% are generated by the county’s sales tax. State income represents 13.1% of the county’s revenues, and Probate tag fees, license fees and taxes account for 11.2%. Road and Bridge fees and sanitation fees each bring in nearly 7% of the county’s total revenues.

Property tax revenues are projected to reach $18.2 million for 2022-2023, while the county’s sales tax revenues are projected to be nearly $10.9 million. Probate revenue is expected to be up in the coming year with $5.9 million projected revenues for the county.

When it comes to expenses, salaries and benefits account for 46.7% in the county budget with 35.5% dedicated to department operations. That leaves 7.6% for capital expenses; 7.2% for local agency allocations; and 3% for debt service.

Employee salaries and benefits are $29.8 million in county expenses with $22.7 million projected for department operations. Agency allocations receive a bump in the coming year with $4.6 million from the county.

Outside of salaries and benefits, some of the biggest expenses in the new budget include contract services at $6.8 million; support for county agencies at $4.6 million; principal payments on capital leases at nearly $1.8 million; road building materials and supplies at $1.7 million; fuels and lubricants at nearly $1.5 million; and payments on long-term debt principal at $1.4 million.

Culver said several years ago, the county struggled to reach a $4 million balance and now it’s projecting $9.2 million in the coming year.

“The county is in good fiscal shape,” Culver said. “Our revenues, thank goodness, are up and we’re a growing county. We’re very blessed about that.”