Houston County's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is now set.

"I want to thank all of the department heads and elected officials who aided and assisted in putting together this budget," Peter Covert, Houston County Chief Administrative Officer, said in a presentation to the Houston County Commission. "Without them, this would be an impossible task. I appreciate all the feedback and guidance you have given me."

During a regular meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the 2023-24 budget, which projects $60.5 million in revenues and $69.5 million in expenditures. The county is forecasted to conclude the 2024 budget year with over $14.2 million in its fund balance.

Some highlights of the new budget include the elimination of one position due to attrition in the Sheriff's Office, Road & Bridge, and Probate Office, respectively. With the loss of these positions, the county's approved number of employees will drop to 428.

Road & Bridge is budgeted to receive new equipment such as a block truck, a mini excavator, a patch truck, a 30-foot trailer, four pickup trucks, a broom, and an asphalt roller. Sanitation is also expected to receive new equipment, as will the Sheriff's Office, Community Corrections, and Personnel.

Other major capital expenses include $779,000 for various infrastructure projects throughout the county and $2.2 million going toward a wage study.

Covert said several departments cut back on their budgets to allow the wage study to be conducted.

"The department heads have been willing to adjust their departmental budgets to accommodate for the increase in the wage that this study recommended," Covert said.

Property taxes account for 32.5% of the county's revenue, while the county's sales and use tax will generate 20.2%. State income represents 13.4%, and Road & Bridge and Probate fees are expected to bring in 8%.

Employee salaries and benefits are $31.4 million in county expenses. Operations expenses are projected to reach $35 million. Agency allocations will dip from $4 million to $3.2 million.

Despite the drop-off, Covert believes agency allocations are still increasing.

"The peak last year was because of the extra $750,000 awarded to both the rescue and firefighters associations for their purposes," Covert said.

Aside from salaries, some of the biggest county expenses in the new budget include contract services at $7.4 million, special requests at $4.7 million, road building materials and supplies at $3.9 million, support for county agencies at $3.2 million, fuels and lubricants at $1.6 million, and long-term debt principal at around $1.5 million.

Although Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe is happy with the budget, the process to get to this point of approving it was a tough one.

"The process to get here has been painful," Shoupe said. "I'm hoping we can avoid this in the future by better provisioning regular cost of living increases for our workforce. In the past, we've not done as good of a job as we could've. That tends to catch up with us and leads to these painful years. It depends on a lot, but in my mind, this is something we should commit to."

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Proclaimed as Family Day

— Proclaimed as Hunger Action Month

— Awarded 2023-2024 ACCA Joint County Bids for Bulk Cement, Concrete Pipe, HDPE Pipe, Herbicides and Liquid Asphalt

— Approved a request from the personnel board to concur in the 2024 County Holiday Schedule

— Approved budget amendment in the amount of $5,500 to assist Webb and Madrid Volunteer Fire Department with maintaining their status as an eligible volunteer fire department.

— Adopted a resolution in support of the Department of Human Resources to construct a new facility at 172 Prevatt Rd.

— Adopted a resolution authorizing purchase of real property related to economic development and acquisition for public utility or public works purpose as part of a single project and authorize chairman to negotiate contract related to said property.

— Approved a request for chairman to sign Right-Of-Way Easement from Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Inc.