Houston County approves 9% cost of living raise for employees effective Aug. 1 payroll

Approval of 9% cost of living raise for Houston County employees was met with a standing ovation Monday by employees who filled the Houston County Commission chambers.

During their regular meeting, county commissioners voted in favor of the cost of living adjustment which takes effect with the payroll beginning Aug. 1. The increase applies to both current employees and vacant positions.

It’s a significant increase, and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said it may be the largest in the 30 years he has served on the commission. But, he said, it’s necessary to compete in the current employment market.

“We currently have an 11% vacancy rate in the county,” Culver said. “Eleven percent of our positions are vacant right now. That is unacceptable. The sheriff can’t plan on the protection that we need. We can’t provide the services in road and bridge, probate and anywhere else when we have 11% (vacancy). We’ve got 45 vacant positions right now. Retention and recruiting are at an all-time difficult level.”

As part of Monday’s vote, the commission is obligating its revenues from the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) to cover current and future increases. The SSUT is collected on transactions by sellers from out of state, such as online sales.

Culver said a pay study set to be done next year could end up costing the county more if the commission doesn’t act now to increase pay. Culver said a lot of time was spent with Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert and department heads looking at numbers, moving items in the county’s budget, and reducing budget requests in order to make the 9% increase possible.

“If we don’t take care of our people, if we aren’t able to hire people, it doesn’t matter that we buy new motor graders or new sheriff’s cars if there’s nobody to sit in that vehicle or sit on that motor grader or sit behind the probate line,” Culver said. “We’ve got to take care of our most important asset.”

Along with Culver, Commissioners Curtis Harvey and Doug Sinquefield were in attendance for Monday’s vote. Commissioner Ricky Herring was absent due to a death in his family, and Commissioner Brandon Shoupe was out of town. However, both sent messages for Culver to read to express their support for the cost of living increase. During last Thursday’s administrative meeting, Herring spoke in favor of the increase.

Unlike a raise based on an employee’s performance, a cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is designed to keep pay in line with the cost of goods and services. The current rate of inflation for consumers is nearly 9.1% – the highest increase in the cost of living since November 1981.

Sinquefield said a lot of time and research had gone into evaluating the cost of living raise, noting that since 1999 there have been several years when county employees received no cost of living increase and other years when they received between 1% and 4%.

“Until last year; we tried to catch up and bring the COLA back in line,” Sinquefield said. “We’re seeing an enormous amount of cost to the working class people.”

In 2021, the county approved a 5.8% cost of living raise, which was split with 4.3% taking effect in July 2021 and the remaining 1.5% going into effect in October.

Sinquefield said the county’s attempts in the past to keep up with the cost of living have been dwarfed by the current inflation rate. And, he said, the county shouldn’t lower its standards for applicants because of its pay scale.

“The last year and eight months, cost of inflation has just eat us all up whether it’s your personal life or your business is suffering,” Sinquefield said. “How long can this continue on? I don’t know, but I do know there has to be some adjustments.”

In other business, Monday:

- Commissioners authorized a resolution and approved a sub-recipient agreement with the Houston County Water Authority. Houston County will provide $5 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds for a water authority infrastructure project that will extend water lines down the east side of U.S. 231 South and add a new tank for the area. The project, which extends water lines to the state line and the county’s distribution park, includes three crossings to the west side of the highway.

- The commission authorized application for Industrial Access Funds to construct a road for an economic development project in the area of Inez and Hodgesville roads.

- Commissioners also voted to amend a plan for a COVID-related Community Development Block Grant. Most of the grant money was used to purchase a mobile health unit with the remainder originally planned to construct a storage building for the unit and the county’s stockpile of personal protective equipment. Bids for the building, however, far exceeded what the county budgeted and were rejected. Instead, the county will use the remaining grant funds – about $114,000 – for other COVID-related projects, such as $70,000 to retrofit bathrooms at Community Corrections with limited touch fixtures and equipment.