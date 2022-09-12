Houston County approves garbage fee increase to $20 per month

A $5 increase on garbage bills was approved by the Houston County Commission Monday with the increase set to go into effect Nov. 1.

The cost for residential garbage collection will go up from $15 to $20 as a result with a new policy on enhanced sanitation services to come before the commission in October. The approval Monday also includes an additional sanitation crew. The increase will also apply to commercial customers.

The measure passed 3-1 with County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield voicing concern about putting an increase on residents instead of using other revenue streams to help cover rising operation costs.

While customers on Social Security can be exempted from paying the monthly garbage collection fee, Sinquefield said everyone is struggling under the impact of inflation and higher prices on gas and food.

“I’m not saying we don’t need this service, we just need to look at another way of providing the service without the cost to our citizens,” Sinquefield said. “… You can’t keep going to the well when there’s no water coming in.”

During last week’s administrative meeting, rising operating costs, landfill fees and higher equipment costs were cited as the reasons behind the increase.

Demand in the county has also increased with nearly 3,000 new customers added since 2014, and the commission wants to provide a quicker response for trash and debris piles left along county roadsides. The upcoming budget has money for an additional knuckle boom truck and another driver.

Houston County has a separate fee schedule for what it defines as trash – limbs, furniture, construction debris, mattresses, and old carpet, for example. Currently, the county charges $50 for a quarter truck load; $75 for half a truck load; and $150 for a full truck.

Unfortunately, piles are often left on roadsides with no identifiable party responsible to cover those costs.

Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the timing of approving the increase prior to the policy detailing enhanced services was due to the need to include a new sanitation driver in the 2022-2023 budget, which was approved Monday, as well as allowing enough notice for Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, which handles sanitation billing for Houston County.

In other business on Monday:

- Commissioners rejected the sole bid received to replace windows and seal the Houston County Administration Building on North Oates Street in downtown Dothan. The county now has 15 days to negotiate a lower price with the sole bidder, which was Ricky Saliba of Saliba Construction Company.

The project is being funded with $4.5 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The sole bid received came in at $6.5 million.

The six-story building has floor-to-ceiling windows on the front and back and is plagued with leaks during heavy, blowing rain storms. The project, which is intended to waterproof the building, has been repeatedly delayed due to the expense.

- The commission also approved a resolution authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within unincorporated Houston County.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently accepting business license applications for such dispensaries with only a limited number expected to be approved around the state. Licensing fees range from $30,000 to $50,000 and patients have to be registered with a qualifying medical condition.

In Alabama, medical cannabis will only be dispensed as tablets, capsules, suppositories, nebulizers, liquids or oils for inhalers, transdermal patches, tinctures, and gels, oils or creams for topical use.