Houston County approves plan for Rebuild Alabama funds

Houston County commissioners approved the county’s 2023 Rebuild Alabama transportation plan during their Monday meeting, committing its share of the gas tax revenues to nearly 10 miles of road improvements.

“This is $1.1 million in paving; it’s roughly half of our Rebuild tax money,” County Engineer Barkley Kirkland said.

The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed in 2019 and created a new 10-cent gas tax that was implemented in steps from 2019 to 2021. While the state started a grant program for local transportation projects, local governments also receive an annual percentage from gas tax revenues separate from the grant program.

Houston County uses part of its annual County Rebuild Alabama Funds to help cover the payment of a bond used to pay for past Rebuild Alabama road projects. The county sets aside a maximum of one-half of its annual Rebuild Alabama funds to go toward the bond payment, which is $708,607 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Roads in Houston County’s 2023 plan include Enon Road, Fortson Road, National Road, Lynn Jarvis Road, Enterprise Church Road, and West Cook Road with total estimated project costs of nearly $1.7 million.

In some projects, the county will receive assistance from local towns for roads within city limits. The Town of Kinsey has agreed to use some of its Rebuild Alabama funds to cover about $53,375 of the cost associated with work on Lynn Jarvis Road. The Town of Rehobeth has been asked to contribute funds for work on National Road, but approval is pending a vote by the town council. The county is also using federal funds for the project on West Cook Road.

Here is the breakdown of each project:

- Enon Road from Bluff Springs Road to Ashford Road – 0.504 miles – will have leveling, resurfacing, and traffic stripe and marking for a total project cost $111,399.48.

- Fortson Road from Fortner Street to Gilmore Road – 1.001 miles – will have leveling, triple surface treatment, and traffic stripe and marking for a cost $134,469.67.

- National Road from County Road 203 to South Park Avenue – 2.168 miles – will have leveling, resurfacing, traffic stripe and marking for a total project cost of $410,528.40.

- Lynn Jarvis Road from Walden Drive to the end of Houston County maintenance – 1.192 miles – will have leveling, triple surface treatment, traffic stripe and marking for a project cost of $175,729.25.

- Enterprise Church Road from Silcox Road to County Road 55 South – 2.023 miles – will have leveling, triple surface treatment, and traffic stripe and marking for a cost of $279,023.30.

- West Cook Road from South Park Avenue to Rice Road – 3.072 miles – will have leveling resurfacing, and traffic stripe and marking for a project cost of $560,553.