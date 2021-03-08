Houston County approves plan to assist with new industrial project

The Houston County Commission approved on Monday a resolution presented at last week’s administrative meeting authorizing the county’s assistance with a proposed industrial development project at the Sam Houston Industrial Park.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker gave a presentation at the previous meeting saying although no specific details about the project could be released, this resolution allows Houston County to make needed improvements to Sam Houston Boulevard in order for the project to move forward.

Other agenda items approved at the meeting included:

Request to appoint Commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Commissioner Brandon Shoupe to the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council.

Request to approve annual Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board License Fees for Houston County.

Request to approve a resolution authorizing transfer and assignment of a pit agreement and permit for the Road and Bridge Department.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

