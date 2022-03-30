Houston County awarded federal emergency food and shelter funds

Houston County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Houston County has been chosen to receive $22,343 for Phase 39 and an additional $69,057 for Phase ARPA-R to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; The Salvation Army; The Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities; and United Way Worldwide. The local board here in Houston County was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of a representative from local city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1, and others will determine how the funds awarded to Houston County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funding, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chair, Josie Buntin, Wiregrass United Way, 334-792-9661 or josie@wuw.org to inquire about funding eligibility. The deadline for applications to be received is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.