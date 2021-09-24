Houston County circuit clerk on Voter Fraud Reform Task Force

Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall is a member of the Voter Fraud Reform Task Force formed by Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill.

The task force will hold its first meeting on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 123 at the Alabama State House, 11 S. Union St., in Montgomery.

The task force will consist of 15 members, including the Secretary of State serving as the chairman. The meetings will be open to the general public.

“We believe it is necessary to examine how we define voter fraud in our state and the penalties we assess for voter fraud violations,” Merrill said in a news release. “It is important to note that we assembled a team of respected Alabamians from diverse backgrounds and political persuasions.

“If or when instances of voter fraud are identified, we want to investigate each reported case, and if it is warranted, seek an indictment and then ensure that all guilty parties are convicted after a successful prosecution. However, we believe that it is important to ensure that any individual convicted of voter fraud is punished in an appropriate way and in accordance with the Constitution, as well as state and federal laws.”

Members other than Woodall and Merrill include Sen. Sam Givhan (R), Sen. Bobby Singleton (D), Rep. Matt Simpson (R), Rep. Merika Coleman (D), Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum, Montgomery County Sheriff Derek Cunningham, District Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit Michael Jackson, Reid Harris of the Attorney General’s Office, retired Circuit Judge John England, Matt Clark of the Alabama Policy Institute, Southern Poverty Law Center founder Morris Dees, Lu Rivera of Eagle Forum, and Dillon Nettles of the American Civil Liberties Union.

