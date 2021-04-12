Houston County Commission acknowledges multiple advocacy groups for April recognition

The month of April will be full of advocacy and awareness after the Houston County Commission gave three proclamations during Monday’s meeting.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month alongside Lindsey Wagoner, community advocate for the Child Advocacy Center, to acknowledge and spread awareness on families and children experiencing and preventing child abuse.

Second, Nancy Brown, HIPPY coordinator at Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, received a proclamation from Culver that names April 26 as HIPPY day, encouraging families in Houston County to spend the day doing a learning activity with their child like reading, playing a game, or going to the library.

Shelly Linderman, director at Wiregrass Angel House, also received a proclamation from Culver acknowledging April 18 through the 24 as National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. This week serves to acknowledge and support all those who have fallen victim to crime and ensure that they receive the help and support they need from the community.

Major Bill Rafferty from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office recognized Telecommunications Week as the second week of April, to acknowledge the difficult work that the employees in the dispatch department handle every day.

