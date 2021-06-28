Houston County Commission approves cost of living adjustment for county employees

The Houston County Commission approved a cost of living adjustment of 4.3% for county employees with the payroll beginning July 5 in a 3-1 vote at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Curtis Harvey suggested an amended motion for 5.6% rather than the approved percentage, but other commissioners preferred to look at the matter again in October rather than approve the higher percentage now.

Harvey said the higher percentage would account for a $239,000 difference.

The adjustment approval was met with some comments from attendees including Sheri Garner, personnel director for Houston County. Garner, alongside Harvey, wanted the commission consider the 5.6% adjustment Monday.

Garner said the recommendation given from a wage study in 2018 was not implemented because of budgeting issues at the time, but with the promise of future budgets to make up for the difference.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Garner said. “We still have not made up that difference and that’s why we are in the position we are in today. I’m strongly asking you to reconsider the 5.6%, and if you vote on the 4.3% today that you do not forget about us in October.”

