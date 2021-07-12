Houston County Commission approves fees for new ABC licenses

The Houston County Commission approved a request to establish county levies for new Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license types at Monday’s meeting.

According to Chairman Mark Culver, Alabama recently created and passed new licenses in the last legislative session. Culver said the county chose not to assess two of the new licenses.

Some of the licenses included in this request were the Wine Festival Participant, Direct Wine Shipper, and Wine Fulfillment licenses.

The commission also recognized the Ashford 8U baseball state champions, who will be going to the World Series in Mississippi.

The commission approved all other agenda items, including:

• Request to approve the 2020 insolvents, errors and taxes in litigation and uncollected insolvents and litigations for previous years for final settlement with the State of Alabama by Starla Moss, revenue commissioner.

• Request to sell the following items on GovDeals: Two file cabinets, three chairs and one desk from the Revenue Department, and two Ford F-150 pickup trucks and three Chevrolet pickup trucks from the Road and Bridge Department.

• Request to approve pass through grant 9LLRt from Homeland Security and accompanying budget amendment from Chris Judah, Emergency Management Agency director.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.

