Houston County Commission approves fiber loop designer for new sheriff’s office

The Houston County Commission voted at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the agreement with Poly, Inc. to design a new fiber loop that will serve the new Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The new sheriff’s office will be located at the recently purchased former Five Star Credit Union building located next to the county administrative building. The new fiber loop is the first step of many to prepare the building to house the sheriff’s office.

The current timeline is set to have the office complete by February or March of 2022.

In other business, the commission also recognized May 10-14 as Small Business Week with the help of Hayden Camp, director of membership at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The last year was not easy on small businesses and our community was no exception,” Camp said. “I saw businesses change the entire way they operate overnight and succeed.”

Camp said the goal is not to get back to where we were a year ago, but to be even better. Multiple events will be help throughout Small Business Week to celebrate and advocate for the small businesses of Dothan and Houston County.

The commission also approved all other agenda items, including: