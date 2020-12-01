Houston County Commission considers rule to deter 'abuse' of public meetings

After issues with some members of the public, Houston County commissioners are considering a simple process to inhibit citizens from abusing the public input portion of administrative meetings.
Houston County Commission Mark Culver suggested those wishing to speak must sign up and state their topic prior to meetings.
Though state meeting laws do not require commissions to allow any public input, Culver said he believes it's important to preserve the right for citizens to speak.
Currently, there aren’t many restraints regarding what people are allowed to say during the comment period, except they must conform to requirements of decorum outlined in the official rules of procedure and that the remarks of each speaker must be no longer than five minutes, unless the chairman extends the time.
“I think the issue comes when people start abusing that privilege,” Culver said. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe quickly added, “I think that’s the right word – abused.”
The chief complaint about the misuse of time set aside for public comments is certain people are using the designated time to repeatedly address the same issue, such as moving public meeting to evenings instead of mornings.
“We can't let them keep abusing the same exact subject over and over, repetitively, over and over and over and over. I don’t think that should be done,” Commissioner James Curtis Harvey Jr. said.
Commissioners made it apparent that people belonging to the group “We the People” led by George Trotter, a 73-year-old Dothan resident, triggered the desire to tighten up its procedural rules.
Support Local Journalism
Trotter previously told the Dothan Eagle he has made it his civic duty to attend 80% of the Houston County Commission’s public meetings.
In March, Culver sent a certified letter notifying Trotter that he was prohibited from addressing the commission during any public meetings for over six months for failing to adhere to decorum requirements on multiple occasions, including at the most recent administrative meeting.
The letter stated Trotter refused to be seated upon Culver’s directive until a sheriff’s deputy ordered him to do so and warned him that further disruptions of a similar nature may result in permanent prohibition.
Trotter and fellow “We the People” member Jerry Dillard reacted by protesting on the sidewalk in front of the Houston County Administrative Building on North Oates Street during scheduled meetings.
They said corruption with the commission was rampant and their First Amendment rights were being violated with Trotter’s prohibition and the decision to suspend in-person public participation as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trotter contended that he never broke any rules, though commissioners on Tuesday said they’d witnessed it several times.
Culver said he wanted to maintain the integrity of meetings held to transact county business.
“It’s a respectful meeting and we need to treat it with respect,” Culver said, adding that he thinks the measure is a step in the right direction.
If the measure passes at the county’s next regularly scheduled commission meeting on Dec. 14, citizens would have to sign up by noon the day prior to the meeting and state their topic of discussion, starting in January.
Culver and future chairmen would be able to deter someone from speaking on a certain subject if they have already done so multiple times.
The “public input” portion would also be renamed “privileges of the floor.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.