Houston County Commission considers rule to deter 'abuse' of public meetings

After issues with some members of the public, Houston County commissioners are considering a simple process to inhibit citizens from abusing the public input portion of administrative meetings.

Houston County Commission Mark Culver suggested those wishing to speak must sign up and state their topic prior to meetings.

Though state meeting laws do not require commissions to allow any public input, Culver said he believes it's important to preserve the right for citizens to speak.

Currently, there aren’t many restraints regarding what people are allowed to say during the comment period, except they must conform to requirements of decorum outlined in the official rules of procedure and that the remarks of each speaker must be no longer than five minutes, unless the chairman extends the time.

“I think the issue comes when people start abusing that privilege,” Culver said. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe quickly added, “I think that’s the right word – abused.”

The chief complaint about the misuse of time set aside for public comments is certain people are using the designated time to repeatedly address the same issue, such as moving public meeting to evenings instead of mornings.