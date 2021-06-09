Houston County Commission debate joining program to aid in American Rescue Plan spending

The Houston County Commission (HCC) met Wednesday morning in a workshop format to discuss joining other Alabama counties in the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) program, created by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).

The ICA is a new program set up for counties that is intended “to provide ‘tailored’ support services to identify the best and most important uses of the funding and to ensure ‘full compliance with both the federal and state requirements’,” according to a status report from ACCA.

“We want to assist counties in identifying the best uses, putting together those projects and giving the administrative and technology expertise to make those projects a success,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of ACCA. “The guidance is over 150 pages long right now, so we want to help counties interpret it in the same way so no one is left out on their own once audit time comes.”

To become a part of the IAC, the county will have to pay a fee, which will be 6% of the first $7 million and 4% of anything over that. This payment will be taken out of the American Rescue Plan funding. For Houston County, the fee is estimated around $930,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}