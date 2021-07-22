Houston County Commission discusses multiple policy changes for the Road and Bridge Department

A second request from the Road and Bridge department for a policy modification was tabled after lengthy discussion between the commission and community members. The request to modify Policy #17 related to requested work for municipalities and the board of education has the same reasoning as the previous request, according to Culver.

Culver said this modification would change the current standard which requires the municipalities or school board to pay for materials while Road and Bridge provides labor and equipment, to putting the full financial responsibility onto the requestor. Kirkland said he feels that some of the towns have taken advantage of the current policy. The change in the policy would still require that Road and Bridge do the work, but the department would charge for the work.

“We are getting bombarded by towns with requests,” Kirkland said. “We cannot get to these in a timely manner and backing up other necessary work. If we are going to be these cities’ Road and Bridge department, I don’t’ think we should do it for free.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioners Brandon Shoupe and Curtis Harvey both disagreed with the policy, saying that some of the towns and schools do not have the budget to cover some projects, which is why the current policy is important.