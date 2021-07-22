Houston County Commission discusses multiple policy changes for the Road and Bridge Department

The Houston County Commission discussed multiple new and modified policies at Thursday’s meeting regarding recent concerns from the Road and Bridge Department.
Barkley Kirkland, Houston County engineer, said the Road and Bridge Department has a growing list of requests from municipalities, the school system, and property owners, and doesn't have enough employees to fill all the requests. The department is looking for changes in some policies to help lighten the workload, or create funding for work that is currently being done at no charge.
“Prices and population just keep increasing and our workforce is down by 30,” Kirkland said. “We can’t do more with less, the math on that just doesn’t add up.”
The first policy discussed was installation of pipes under driveways along the county right-of-way.
Kirkland said the department is asking for a new policy to be added to the county manual that states the property owner or contractor would need to contact Road and Bridge to size the pipe, but rather than the county installing the pipe for free, as it has been in the past, the owner is responsible for having the pipe installed by an approved contractor. The county would then inspect the installation.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver said any pipes installed outside of the approved contractor list are at risk of being uninstalled by the county. The commission noted that agriculture related land would be omitted from this policy. The request was moved to Monday’s agenda where it will be voted on by the commission.
A second request from the Road and Bridge department for a policy modification was tabled after lengthy discussion between the commission and community members. The request to modify Policy #17 related to requested work for municipalities and the board of education has the same reasoning as the previous request, according to Culver.
Culver said this modification would change the current standard which requires the municipalities or school board to pay for materials while Road and Bridge provides labor and equipment, to putting the full financial responsibility onto the requestor. Kirkland said he feels that some of the towns have taken advantage of the current policy. The change in the policy would still require that Road and Bridge do the work, but the department would charge for the work.
“We are getting bombarded by towns with requests,” Kirkland said. “We cannot get to these in a timely manner and backing up other necessary work. If we are going to be these cities’ Road and Bridge department, I don’t’ think we should do it for free.”
Commissioners Brandon Shoupe and Curtis Harvey both disagreed with the policy, saying that some of the towns and schools do not have the budget to cover some projects, which is why the current policy is important.
“Some of our schools look like they belong in an episode of The Walking Dead, that’s how dilapidated they are,” Shoupe said. “The more money we extract from the school system, the less that goes into improving those buildings.”
Representatives from the Houston County Board of Education requested the commission look into the possibility of creating a separate policy for the school system, so it wouldn’t be lumped in with the municipalities.
The commission agreed to have more meetings with representatives to discuss other options before revisiting the request again in September.
The third policy discussed, Policy #20, is related to requested works by volunteer fire departments and other entities with Road and Bridge. This modification would raise the current price amount that Kirkland could approve without the coming before the commission from $500 to $2,500.
This request was moved to Monday’s agenda as well, along with all other agenda items, including:
• Request to approve Interlocal Agreement between the City of Dothan, Dale County, and Houston County for the 2021 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program from the Sheriff’s Department.
• Request to approve the Memorandum of Understanding for improvements at Houston County Health Department to be funded by CDC Grant from Corey Kirkland, health service administrator.
• Request to approve sponsorship change for and conveyance of Rehobeth Community Park to Houston County Board of Education, subject to acceptance by the Houston County Board of Education and approval by state and federal regulatory authorities.
• Request to add a new policy to the Houston County Policy Manual concerning replacement of cross-drain pipes.
