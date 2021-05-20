Houston County Commission discusses new employment opportunity borne of pandemic

The Houston County Commission moved a request to next week’s agenda that will bring a new part-time position that started during the pandemic.
If approved, the Probate Office will continue a current pandemic procedure of having someone with the tag department at the entrance of the Houston County Administrative building to provide inspections without the customer having to go in and out of the building multiple times during the process.
Probate Chief Clerk Heather Helms said this set-up turned out to be time saving and she believes hiring someone for this position rather than sparing currently employees or using temps would benefit the county office.
“Having someone right at the door to find out what the customer needs, provide the inspection and hand them paperwork listing everything they will need to do their business will save a lot of time once they actually get into the probate office,” Helms said.
In other commission business, a request to upgrade the county’s current voting machines using Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds was moved to Monday’s agenda.
Parts for the current machines have been discontinued and the maintenance fees are significantly less on upgraded machines, according to Commission Chairman Mark Culver.
The commission also discussed a resolution regarding the previously mentioned project at Sam Houston Industrial Park coming in the next two years.
The county is looking for funding approval to improve and extend Sam Houston Boulevard before passing off responsibility to the City of Dothan. This is the first step that the company behind the project—which has yet to be named—requires before beginning.
All other agenda items were approved for the upcoming meeting, including:
• Presentation by Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for the Economic Development Activity Report.
• Presentation by Joanna Woodham recognizing the Wicksburg High School skeet team.
• Request to approve emergency expenditure from the capital replacement fund for generator at the sewage treatment plant.
• Request to authorize the chairman to enter into a month-to-month extension agreement with the current jail communications vendor.
