Houston County Commission discusses new employment opportunity borne of pandemic

The Houston County Commission moved a request to next week’s agenda that will bring a new part-time position that started during the pandemic.

If approved, the Probate Office will continue a current pandemic procedure of having someone with the tag department at the entrance of the Houston County Administrative building to provide inspections without the customer having to go in and out of the building multiple times during the process.

Probate Chief Clerk Heather Helms said this set-up turned out to be time saving and she believes hiring someone for this position rather than sparing currently employees or using temps would benefit the county office.

“Having someone right at the door to find out what the customer needs, provide the inspection and hand them paperwork listing everything they will need to do their business will save a lot of time once they actually get into the probate office,” Helms said.

In other commission business, a request to upgrade the county’s current voting machines using Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds was moved to Monday’s agenda.

Parts for the current machines have been discontinued and the maintenance fees are significantly less on upgraded machines, according to Commission Chairman Mark Culver.

