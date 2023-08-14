A retiring public servant was recently honored for the substantial impact he has made on the Wiregrass community.

“I guess this has been a long time coming,” Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe said. “I know you’re excited, but we didn’t feel like it would be right to let you go without recognizing you on behalf of the commission and the citizens of Houston County.”

During a regular meeting of the Houston County Commission Monday, commissioners recognized retiring Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director David Duke for his hard work and dedication, and proclaimed Sep. 1 as David Duke Day in the county.

“This means a great deal; it really does,” Duke said after the proclamation reading.

Duke has been involved in social services for nearly three decades. Prior to starting with Wiregrass 2-1-1, Duke spent 11 years working for Alfred Saliba Family Services.

From there, he moved on to become executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, which was created in July 2008 as the result of a partnership between Wiregrass United Way, the Wiregrass Foundation, and the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center.

Since its inception, the nonprofit agency has helped Wiregrass residents in need get connected to programs and services available in the area. Duke has been the driving force behind the organization from the beginning.

“I’m single; but in January 2008, I felt like I married 2-1-1 when I started organizing it for the area,” Duke said. “It’s been my life and it’s been a wonderful one.”

Duke believes the work he’s done over the last 27 years has been rewarding.

“This has been an incredible journey for me,” Duke said. “Houston County has been a wonderful partner of 2-1-1 from the outset. I always felt like when people and organizations come together, we can do so much more for the local communities that truly need us. That’s been something I’ve enjoyed my entire social services career. It’s made a huge impact and I’m honored to have been involved in it.”

Monday was Duke’s final day of work, and he officially retires on Tuesday, which is also his 65th birthday. He said he’s going to enjoy retirement, but you might still see him helping out the community.

“As far as what I’m going to do, I don’t really know,” Duke said. “I haven’t made any plans right now, but I don’t think I will ever not be involved somehow in the community giving back. I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.”

Shoupe wished Duke the best of luck as he gets ready to embark on this new chapter in his life.

“It’s hard to find a person like David Duke,” Shoupe said. “It’s going to be a loss for the community, but I know you’re leaving the organization in good hands. I wish you all the best in retirement because you absolutely deserve it.”

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Reappointed Jennifer Stanley to the Dothan/Houston County Communications Board.

— Approved budget amendment for the Sheriff/Jail Dept. overtime due to the jail kitchen remodel.

— Approved resolution to amend subrecipient agreement using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Water Infrastructure Project and approved accompanying agreement.

— Approved a request to sell a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

— Approved the Rebuild Alabama FY 2024 County Transportation Plan.

— Entered into a settlement agreement with Triad of Alabama LLC, d/b/a Flowers Hospital for tax appeals before the tax tribunal.