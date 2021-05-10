Houston County Commission recognizes Foster Care Month

Houston County Commissioners drew attention to the foster care system Monday, designating May as Foster Care Month in a proclamation presented to representatives from the Houston County Department of Human Resources .

There are currently 185 children in foster care in Houston County. This month is recognized to bring awareness to the families and organizations that help these children find safe and stable homes with foster families throughout the county.

“I don’t think we have enough foster parents,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We encourage people who have that calling to certainly step up and do that.

The commission also recognized May 14 as Other’s Day with a proclamation given to representatives from the Salvation Army.

All agenda items were approved, including:

• Request to award bid for security services at community corrections to lowest bidder meeting specifications.

• Request to approve donation of equipment to Houston County EMS Association.

• Request to adopt a resolution and enter into an agreement with AVENU INSIGHTS & ANALYTICS for collection of county taxes.