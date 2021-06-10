Houston County Commission set to vote on joining IAC, donation to Wicksburg skeet team

The Houston County Commission is set to approve a request to participate in the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC), created by Association of County Commissions on Alabama to help counties plan and spend funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Thursday the commission forwarded the IAC request to the agenda for Monday's regular meeting, when the official vote will take place.

The commission is also expected to vote on a request to make appropriation to the Houston County Extension System for $1,000 to help the Wicksburg High School skeet team go to nationals in Nebraska later this month.

The commission will also vote on a measure that would reappoint Commissioner Brandon Shoupe as the representative for the 2021-2022 ACCA Legislative Committee.

Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke with two other representatives to discuss two requests that will eventually bring a new hotel and residential space to the downtown Dothan area.

All other agenda items were moved to Monday’s agenda, including:

• Presentation from Matt Parker regarding the Economic Development Activity Report.