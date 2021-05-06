Houston County Commission to approve equipment donation to EMS

The Houston County Commission moved a request to approve a donation of equipment to the Houston County EMS Association to its Monday’s agenda at Thursday’s meeting.

The commission previously approved a purchase of new no-touch chest compression and defibrillators and other accessories using funds from the Cares Act. Since the commission has been reimbursed it will now be transferring the equipment title to the EMS Association.

The commission also heard two privileges of the floor speakers today, including Jerry Dillard and Gary Knight, both longtime Houston County residents. Commission Chairman Mark Culver preceded both statements by saying the commission would hear the items presented and take them into consideration for future action if deemed necessary, but would not provide comment or discussion at that time.

Dillard spoke about alleged voting irregularities he experienced in the March 2020 primary elections. Dillard said he had concerns about having to vote at a different location than previous elections and possible ballot irregularities.