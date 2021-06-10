Houston County Commissioner announces run for chairman

Current Houston County District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield will be running for the commission chairman's position in the 2022 election.

Longtime chairman Mark Culver said when he was elected to his current term that he would not seek re-election. Culver has served in the position since 1997 when he was appointed by Gov. Fob James to fill the vacancy left by the departure of then-chairman Robert Crowder.

Sinquefield, who is currently in his third term as the District 2 commissioner, said his work in that role has been both rewarding and challenging.

“I have gotten to know businesses, individuals, and chamber of commerces of all the towns and municipalities and I have come to understand how to work with our citizens in our rural areas as well,” Sinquefield said. “I will continue to be present in all districts to let their voices and concerns be heard.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sinquefield, an Ashford High School graduate, is a fourth generation Houston County farmer, as well as a Vietnam veteran with the Army commendation medal for Meritorious Service and the Bronze Star.