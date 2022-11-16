Houston County commissioners, new chairman sworn into office

The Houston County Commission met Wednesday with two new members and its first new chairman in 25 years.

With a packed room of family, friends and supporters, the commission members were sworn in by Circuit Judge Larry Anderson, the last such ceremony for Anderson before he retires. The commission held its first meeting together, which included determining when the county commission will meet as well as establishing procedures for meetings.

Brandon Shoupe, previously the District 4 commissioner, was sworn in as chairman, replacing long-time chairman Mark Culver, who retired after 36 years in elected office.

Each of the commissioners took a few moments to thank their families and supporters and promised constituents to try to do their best for Houston County. Shoupe, sharing a story of an Olympic marathon runner who finished his race despite being slowed by an injury, said the commission members all understand they are in office to work for the county and its residents.

“You did not vote for me to be chairman just to be chairman,” Shoupe said. “And these commissioners know you did not vote for them just to be a commissioner. You voted for us to do a job, and we’re going to finish that race.”

Shoupe was first elected to represent District 4 in 2014. He formerly owned his own website development company and is the co-founder and lead developer of the voter identification and targeting system Red Shift. He was challenged for the countywide chairman’s position by former District 2 commissioner Doug Sinquefield. Both candidates sought the leadership role in lieu of their district seats.

Neither Shoupe nor any of the district commissioners faced opposition in the November general election, although they all faced primary opponents.

District 1 Commissioner Curtis Harvey, a local pastor, fought off a Democrat primary challenge to retain the elected position he has held since 2005. Houston County’s District 1 covers northeast Dothan as well as Kinsey, Webb, Columbia and the unincorporated areas stretching from East Cook Road to the Chattahoochee River north of U.S. 84 East.

Filling the District 2 seat is Ashford resident Tracy Adams, a retired sergeant major with the Alabama Army National Guard who serves as Dothan High School’s JROTC instructor. The largest geographically, District 2 reaches from southeast Dothan to the far southeastern edge of Houston County, encompassing Ashford, Cowarts, Cottonwood, and Gordon.

District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring, a sergeant in criminal investigations with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, faced multiple challengers in the Republican primary and won the primary in a runoff. This will be Herring’s second term. District 3 seat represents unincorporated areas in southwest Houston County, including the U.S. 231 South corridor as well as the towns of Rehobeth and Taylor and all the way to the state line.

James Ivey, a captain with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office command staff, will begin his first term as the District 4 county commissioner, representing the unincorporated areas in the county’s panhandle, including the Wicksburg and Bay Springs communities, as well as northwest Dothan.

If you’re unsure what county commission district you reside in, visit houstoncountyal.gov/commission/districts to view a district map.

For their first meeting, commissioners set regular meeting days and times as the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 10 a.m. Administrative meetings will still be held the Thursday prior, but the first administrative meeting of each month will be held at 5 p.m. rather than 10 a.m.

As far as procedures for meetings, people will still have to sign up for privileges of the floor during Thursday administrative meetings. Starting with the Nov. 28 meeting, Shoupe said those who wish to speak on specific agenda items during regular meetings will have to sign up to speak on that item prior to the meeting.