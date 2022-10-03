Houston County considering uses for remaining ARPA funds

The Houston County Commission has already set priorities for how to spend federal recovery funds, but there’s still some money yet to be allocated.

Houston County received nearly $20.6 million through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, referred to as ARPA. Earlier this year, Houston County commissioners approved a list of priority projects. Price tags on some of those priority projects have gone up with increased costs, but around $2 million of the county’s ARPA funds have not been approved for spending.

Commissioners met Monday morning for a work session to discuss possible projects and uses.

Among specific projects, there’s $600,000 for a fiber loop system for the new Houston County Sheriff’s Office and $100,000 on kiosks for Houston County Probate. There’s also another $875,000 for the Houston County Emergency Management Agency portion of a building for storing equipment on Ennis Road.

Commissioners also discussed allocating ARPA funds for local nonprofit agencies, and currently, the county has $100,000 budgeted for possible agency funding. The federal ARPA requirements, however, may limit how many agencies would actually be eligible.

Under the federal act, a nonprofit must be a 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(19) agency to be eligible for ARPA funds. Agencies have to demonstrate a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic – increased demand for assistance, declines in donations, increased costs to meet CDC pandemic requirements, or a decline in volunteer services resulting in additional paid staffing hours.

But the requirements don’t stop at simply showing a financial hardship. The agency would also have to show that ARPA funds would benefit a significant portion of the community and that the agency has not received other funds to help with the financial hardship.

The commission still has to vote on whether to use ARPA funds for agency grants.

When it comes to the county’s original priority projects, several have moved forward.

The commission has approved $5 million for a Houston County Water Authority project to run new lines down U.S. Highway 231 to the county’s distribution park and adding a new water tank to serve the area.

The county has also approved $1 million for the City of Dothan to use for downtown green space that is part of Dothan’s City Center project.

A project to replace the windows in the administration building on North Oates Street hit a snag when a single bid came in far over the $4.5 million the county planned to use in ARPA funds. The bid price, which came in around $6.5 million, has since been negotiated down to $5.2 million.

Other priority projects include $1.85 million for water and sewer improvements in Taylor, Cowarts, Kinsey, and Rehobeth. Another $680,000 is budgeted for HVAC system improvements for the current Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which will house Probation and Parole once the sheriff’s department moves into its new space.

Houston County also allocated $900,000 for securing a large tract of industrial property, possibly off Napier Field Road – a joint project with the City of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The county has $3.5 million allocated toward construction of a building to house Homeland Security equipment belonging to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Dothan. The county and city are sharing the cost for the building, which is expected to be located on Ennis Road near the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. A portion of that building will be set aside for EMA.

Money has also been allocated for audit fees – $100,000 – as well as fees to be paid to Investing in Alabama Counties, or IAC, a program created by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to support members and ensure compliance with the federal recovery act requirements. Houston County’s IAC fees are budgeted at $620,000.