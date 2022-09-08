Houston County considers sanitation fee increase, enhanced services

Houston County’s sanitation customers will see a $5 increase in their monthly bills starting Nov. 1 under a proposal coming before the county commission on Monday.

The rate increase attributed to rising operating costs is intended to come with enhanced services, although what those will be has not been ironed out. One area the commission wants to improve is removing trash debris piles from roadsides.

“If we’re going to ask our citizens to pay more, then we need to give them more, and I think we’re doing that,” Chairman Mark Culver said. “But there are also costs to consider.”

Customers currently pay $15 a month for weekly garbage collection. The monthly rate would go up to $20 with the proposed increase. Customers who have only Social Security benefits as a source of income can apply for an exemption from paying the monthly garbage collection fee.

When it comes to trash – such as limbs, furniture, construction debris, mattresses, or old carpet – customers are supposed to call to arrange for a pickup with fees based on the size the load takes in a county knuckle boom truck. Currently, the county charges $50 for a quarter truck load; $75 for half a truck load; and $150 for a full truck.

In many cases, however, debris is just left piled by the road.

“People don’t pay for it; we don’t pick it up,” Houston County Engineer Barkley Kirkland said.

For years, commissioners have fielded complaints about roadside debris and how long it takes for it to be removed, Culver said. It’s hoped the additional sanitation crew will help the county address such debris in a more timely manner. There are currently three knuckle boom trucks to pick up trash and debris in the county.

“We want our county to not be unsightly,” Culver said. “We want it to look like a county our citizens can be proud of.”

The Houston County Commission discussed the garbage rate increase along with adding an additional sanitation crew and enhancing services for customers during a Thursday administrative meeting. Commissioners will vote on the measure during their regular meeting Monday at 10 a.m.

The additional crew and equipment are included in the county’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which is also set to be voted on during Monday’s meeting.

Before the rate increase goes into effect Nov. 1, a new policy outlining sanitation services will come to the county commission for approval. That new policy could outline exactly what the county will pick up as well as fees for different types of trash and debris.

Kirkland said the county has added 2,928 new customers since 2014 when the county went to automated garbage trucks. In the last eight years, tipping fees at landfills have increased by $320,000, and truck costs are up $220,000 per truck, he said.

The county’s sanitation workforce was reduced by 10 people in 2014 with the new collection system, and many rural counties don’t provide trash debris removal, Kirkland said.

“Everything just costs more, and we don’t have the people to get to these things in as timely a manner as what everybody wants,” Kirkland said. “So, we need to add another truck and a driver to speed this process up.”

In other business, Monday, the commission will also vote on whether to reject the sole bid received to replace the windows in the Houston County Administration Building. The project is being funded with $4.5 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The six-story building has floor-to-ceiling windows on the front and back and is plagued with leaks during heavy, blowing rain storms. The window replacement project has been repeatedly delayed due to the expense.

The sole bid received came in “significantly more” than the money allocated for the project, Culver said.

With only one bidder, state law allows the county to reject the bid and negotiate with the sole bidder in order to get a better price.