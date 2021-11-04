Houston County considers sheriff pay raise

The Houston County sheriff will see an $18,000 pay increase under proposed local legislation coming before the Houston County Commission on Monday.
“We compared it to several other counties similar to us in size,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said during a Thursday administrative meeting. “We felt like going forward, historically, there needed to be an adjustment and thought this was probably a good time to do it.”
Currently, the Houston County sheriff earns $102,000 and the proposal would bring that pay up to $120,000.
The county commission will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the third-floor commission chambers at the Houston County Administrative Building in Dothan. Because the sheriff is elected, the pay increase has to be done through local legislation, which will have to be advertised prior to the legislative session that begins in January.
The county’s personnel analysis focused on counties with similar-sized sheriff departments.
By comparison, the sheriff in Baldwin County earns $115,000; Madison County makes $130,000; Limestone County makes $127,000; and Elmore County earns $115,000.
Sheriff Donald Valenza, originally appointed in 2014, has been elected to two terms by Houston County voters – first in 2014 and then in 2018.
Local sheriff departments such as Pike and Coffee counties – where the sheriffs are paid $105,000 and $86,000, respectively – are smaller than Houston County’s department, but Culver said the county did look at the pay of Dothan’s police chief, who is currently paid $130,000. But Culver said the city’s police chief is a difficult comparison because the position is on a pay scale of $107,000 up to $172,000.
Valenza said during his time in office, the department has grown from 168 to 194 employees and 65 sworn deputies up to 91 deputies. The department also now has 11 school resource officers when there was only one. Valenza said a pay scale adjustment is needed through the department since the last one was done in 2015. Some senior staff members earn close to what the sheriff makes and others don’t make much more than personnel in lower ranks.
“Y’all have been very supportive of us, and I’ve learned to manage the budget that y’all give us and we’ve always come out good at the end of the year,” Valenza said.
In other business on Monday:
- Commissioners will consider an agreement with Troy Bank & Trust for the deposit of county funds for a three-year period from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024. The county does bids for deposit accounts every three years and banks are invited to present proposals.
- The commission will consider approval on a preliminary plat for the Ryma Oaks subdivision on National Road, which runs from South Park Avenue near Taylor city limits to County Road 203 in Rehobeth.
- Commissioners will also consider a bid for a Virtual Tape Library for data storage, an item included in the county’s budget.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.