Houston County considers sheriff pay raise

Local sheriff departments such as Pike and Coffee counties – where the sheriffs are paid $105,000 and $86,000, respectively – are smaller than Houston County’s department, but Culver said the county did look at the pay of Dothan’s police chief, who is currently paid $130,000. But Culver said the city’s police chief is a difficult comparison because the position is on a pay scale of $107,000 up to $172,000.

Valenza said during his time in office, the department has grown from 168 to 194 employees and 65 sworn deputies up to 91 deputies. The department also now has 11 school resource officers when there was only one. Valenza said a pay scale adjustment is needed through the department since the last one was done in 2015. Some senior staff members earn close to what the sheriff makes and others don’t make much more than personnel in lower ranks.

“Y’all have been very supportive of us, and I’ve learned to manage the budget that y’all give us and we’ve always come out good at the end of the year,” Valenza said.

