Houston County deputies arrest man wanted after shooting in Cottonwood

Community tips helped lead Houston County Sheriff’s Office to a man wanted for shooting a man in Cottonwood on Friday.
Willie Charles Moore, 38, is being charged with first-degree robbery.
Information from concerned citizens helped lead deputies to Moore, who was arrested at a local motel on Sunday without further incident.
He is being held at the Houston County Jail without bond.
The victim in the case was shot in the leg and transferred to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
