Houston County deputy seriously injured in traffic crash
  • Updated
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Houston County deputy was seriously injured late Saturday afternoon when a large deer collided with his county vehicle on Houston County 33 near Ashford.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said Deputy Ben Parrish was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Parrish suffered critical injuries and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

The sheriff said Parrish’s injuries were not life threatening but that the deputy faced a long recovery.

“Thank you to the Good Samaritans that stopped to render aid, first responders, healthcare workers and dispatchers who did everything in their power to help save his life tonight,” the sheriff's office posted Saturday evening on its Facebook page.

