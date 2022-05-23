Houston County, Dothan theft suspect apprehended in Florida

Just days after local sheriff's investigators found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property — including a boat — at a Dothan storage facility, two people wanted in connection with a series of thefts were spotted in a Florida Walmart parking lot by an observant citizen who had seen information on social media.

Joshua William Matheny, 34, and Mary Jane Matheny were taken into custody Saturday in Palm Bay, Florida, and are being held by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Joshua Matheny also has a misdemeanor charge for giving a false ID to a law enforcement officer.

While Joshua Matheny faces charges in Houston County, Mary Jane Matheny has not been charged as of yet, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a Monday press conference.

"The case is still pending and may lead to additional charges," Valenza said.

Houston County's case has been unfolding for several weeks. Valenza said the Sheriff's Office received its first report pertaining to the case on May 1 — $714 in diesel fuel stolen from a station on U.S. 231 South. A second report came in on May 16 — this time a burglary of $400 cash on Church Street in Columbia.

"Between the video and witnesses, we were able to put the two together," Valenza said.

Their suspect was driving a Dodge dually pickup truck and hauling a fifth-wheel camper. The Dodge Ram truck, valued at $60,000, turned out to be stolen from Knox County, Tennessee.

Houston County Sheriff's Office used its Facebook page to post photos on May 18 of a man as well as the truck and camper he was traveling in to seek help from the public in identifying the individual.

Last week, the Dothan Police Department also posted information about "two con artists" traveling through the area. The couple, according to Dothan Police, stopped at a Marathon Station on Reeves Street on May 10 in a dually pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper. They purchased $578 worth of fuel, providing the clerk a credit card prior to pumping. The couple left the station after fueling up, leaving behind what turned out to be a fraudulent credit card.

Once their suspect was identified, sheriff investigators working on the case found a local storage unit registered to Joshua Matheny and obtained a search warrant.

During the May 18 search of the Dothan storage facility, investigators found a collection of stolen items that included a 2007 Four Winns Fun Ship boat valued at $30,000; a Haulmark trailer stolen out Bristol, Indiana, and valued at $22,000; a car hauler trailer stolen from Franklin County, Virginia, and valued at $12,600; another car hauler stolen in Indiana and valued at $2,900; a gooseneck trailer stolen from Midland, Texas, valued at $5,200. A second pickup truck was found, and investigators suspect it too was stolen, Valenza said.

An enclosed trailer found by investigators was also full of a variety of household items, all believed to be stolen. Local residents who have had property stolen in the last six to eight months can contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office to see if their property is in the vehicle.

As of now, Joshua Matheny faces six counts of bringing stolen property into the state and six counts of receiving stolen property. Valenza said the department received a lot of help from jurisdictions in the other states as well as Dothan Police, Troy Police and Slocomb Police.

"We found out he was wanted in six states — Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, Virginia, Alabama and Florida," Valenza said.

