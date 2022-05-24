Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outstanding box represents provisional votes.
Houston County Election results
GOP primary
COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIRMAN (28 of 29 boxes)
Bobby Lewis…………1,817
Brandon Shoupe….8,999
Doug Sinquefield…4,765
DISTRICT 2 (10 of 11 boxes)
Tracy Adams ….2,266
Chris Love ……..1,583
DISTRICT 3 (8 of 9 boxes)
Priscilla Andrews …..476
Brandon Bagwell …..358
Ricky Herring……….2,238
Richard Talley………1,039
George Trotter……….573
DISTRICT 4 (8 of 9 boxes)
James Ivey………..2,654
Vanita McLain…..2,241
SHERIFF (28 of 29 boxes)
Randy Anderson……2,354
Donald Valenza…..13,644
CORONER (28 of 29 boxes)
Robert Byrd………8,457
Kendall Glover…..7,538
AMENDMENT 1 (28 of 29 boxes)
Yes……13,392
No………3,794
Democratic Primary
COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 (9 of 10 boxes)
James Curtis Harvey Jr. ….560
Earl Jones ……………………….426
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1 (9 of 10 boxes)
David Hollinger………….128
Jeffery Leon Macon……87