Houston County Election Results

Alabama Primary election

Houston County Clerk Carla Woodall posts results from absentee ballots in the primary election on a window in front the Houston county Admin Building on Tuesday night.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outstanding box represents provisional votes. 

Houston County Election results

GOP primary

COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIRMAN (28 of 29 boxes)

Bobby Lewis…………1,817

Brandon Shoupe….8,999

Doug Sinquefield…4,765

DISTRICT 2 (10 of 11 boxes)

Tracy Adams ….2,266

Chris Love ……..1,583

DISTRICT 3 (8 of 9 boxes)

Priscilla Andrews …..476

Brandon Bagwell …..358

Ricky Herring……….2,238

Richard Talley………1,039

George Trotter……….573

DISTRICT 4 (8 of 9 boxes)

James Ivey………..2,654

Vanita McLain…..2,241

SHERIFF (28 of 29 boxes)

Randy Anderson……2,354

Donald Valenza…..13,644

CORONER (28 of 29 boxes)

Robert Byrd………8,457

Kendall Glover…..7,538

AMENDMENT 1 (28 of 29 boxes)

Yes……13,392

No………3,794

Democratic Primary

COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 (9 of 10 boxes)

James Curtis Harvey Jr. ….560

Earl Jones ……………………….426

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1 (9 of 10 boxes)

David Hollinger………….128

Jeffery Leon Macon……87

