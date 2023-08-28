Although Tropical Storm Idalia is not expected to have a major impact on the Wiregrass area, the Houston County EMA is preparing to assist possible evacuees coming into the region.

"For right now, we're going to miss a direct impact," Houston County EMA director Mark Powell said. "In the impacted areas, the storm surge could be severe, so we want to provide evacuees with the resources they need. This is a close area out of the way, and in my opinion, this is definitely somewhere they need to go."

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, Idalia is currently a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph and located about 600 miles south of Tallahassee, moving north at 8 mph.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee predicts Idalia to become a category 3 hurricane on Tuesday and make landfall along Florida's Nature Coast late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Wind, storm surge of 7 to 11 feet, flooding rain, and tornadoes are the primary concerns for Florida's Big Bend. In the Wiregrass region, the effects of the storm will be significantly less.

"We're going to have some wind and rain from it for sure," Powell said. "There is a small chance we can see some tropical storm force winds, but as far as big-time impact from weather, we may not see that."

The Houston County EMA has been in contact with agencies such as the American Red Cross and is coordinating with local businesses in order to make sure evacuees have places to go.

"We just want to welcome them in and provide that southern hospitality," Powell said. "We're going to be able to give them hotels, restaurants, and anything else they need."

Powell is encouraging local residents to still have some type of plan in place even though the impact isn't expected to be severe.

"With us having a near miss at this point, I think this is a good opportunity to be prepared for the next one." Powell said. "It could still head to the west and be an impact for us, so this is definitely something you should start planning for. Go to our website, download our app, and check our social media because they will show what you need to do or where you need to go to be prepared."

Evacuees may go to visitdothan.com, dothanhoustoncountyema.com, or dial 2-1-1 for additional information.